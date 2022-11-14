Photos provided by Quicklee’s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another gas station and convenience store is opening in Irondequoit. Quicklee’s Convenience Stores’ 2590 Culver Road location is open for business.

They say it will be open 24/7. The chain says they will have “quick-serve food,” car washes, indoor and outdoor seating, and grocery and snack items. Lotto tickets will also be for sale.

A Tim Hortons branch is expected to be open at the location soon, as well.

“People like to say there are other convenience store options nearby, but this is an incredibly busy area, and those places aren’t always convenient for everyone to access,” said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s Vice President, and COO in a statement. “We worked closely with the community to make this store easily accessible… We are excited for the future of this area, we love the region, and we are proud to be a part of the Irondequoit community,” Perelli added.

The location is in the same plot of land as the former Wambach Farms.