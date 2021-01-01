Projects inside former Irondequoit mall to be completed by this summer

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Irondequoit is welcoming the new year with several projects in the works.

Dave Seeley is the town supervisor. He said the development at the old Medley Center mall is something many people were skeptical could even happen.

“We still have a long ways to go but now you have every corner of the mall with an active construction project which is good, that’s progress. It’s progress that’s sustainable that we’re gonna see for years,” Seeley said.

He said there’s around $60 million of investment taking place in the old mall. This includes a community center and senior living apartments. He said there will be a lottery system to decide who will live in these units.

“We have a lot of our older residents that want to stay in Irondequoit and age in place with their children, their grandchildren, so to give them alternatives to stay here, modern alternatives that are more suitable for people who don’t want to live in their home anymore.”

Seeley said there’s also three other housing development projects happening along Culver Road which target lower to moderate income healthcare workers.

“We’ve seen our housing prices increase by about 40% just over a span of four years and Irondequoit is still affordable I think to buy a single a family home, but we want to make sure it stays that way for everyone so the more we can diversify our housing stock I think it’s better.”

He said the apartments and community center will be open by summertime. A new boat launch in Sea Breeze will be opening in the spring.

“If there is high water the boat launch will be able to handle that, so that’s the whole goal to make it more resilient and adaptable to high water but as you can see we’re enhancing that amenity so it’s enhancing the experience of being down in Sea Breeze as well so we’re vey excited about that, it’s something we’ve always dreamed of doing,” Seeley said.

The old Rite Aid store on Portland Avenue is also being converted into new retail and dining spots and Chick Fil A is being built across the street.