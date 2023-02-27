EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, crews were working to demolish the old Potter’s House in East Rochester. The building was formerly The Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church, which has now moved to Clover Street in Brighton.

In December in a zoning meeting, a new Byrne Dairy was approved in the lot on 321 East Linden Avenue in East Rochester. The new location would be both a gas station and a convenience store.

A spokesperson with Bryne Diary confirmed to News 8 that the location should be open by the end of July.

“It would cost more to try and renovate it, rather than to tear it down and build something new,” said Jim Herko, the town’s Building Inspector. He says the demolition is scheduled to be completed within two weeks.

321 E. Linden Ave is near the intersection of Five Mile Line Rd./Whitney Road, and is about halfway between the centers of East Rochester and Penfield.

Herko says they have entered into an agreement with Monroe County’s and New York’s Department of Transportation to reconstruct E. Linden Ave. to better handle the possible traffic.

Bryne Dairy sought and was granted the following approvals in a December public meeting: