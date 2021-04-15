Parcel 5: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to make announcement on prized downtown site today

Thousands attend a musical performance at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester on the final night of the CGI Rochester international Jazz Festival on Saturday June 29, 2019. (WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is scheduled to make an announcement at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a prized vacant downtown lot known as Parcel 5.

For years, the City of Rochester has been trying to develop the Main Street site, with previous proposals for a performing arts center, plans for a community space, and more projects that ultimately fell through.

The former location of Midtown Plaza has sat mostly vacant through the various development pitches over the past decade. It has served as a community event space occasionally, for the Rochester International Jazz Festival, as well as the Fringe Fest.

The latest plans for Parcel 5, in late 2019, came through a request from Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to City Council for a vote and approval of of $4.7 million from the state to renovate the site. Legislation then said the city will spend an additional $18.8 million, bringing the project total to $23.5 million.

According to that 2019 consolidated funding application, the city wanted to add a visitor center with restrooms, an overhead canopy, site and stage lighting, a marquee, greenspace, hardscape, and digital infrastructure.

However, the pandemic would strike a few months later and the plans were ultimately stalled, but we expect to learn more about Parcel 5’s future Thursday at Mayor Warren’s press conference.

