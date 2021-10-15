‘No BS Brew Company’ opened its new location on Main Street in Victor Friday

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — No BS Brew Company opened their second location in Victor Friday, following their first location in Livonia. The second taphouse is on Main Street.

Co-owner Steve Gray says the planning for this company started ten years ago.

“We came up with the idea in 2010 for the brewery,” he said. “Planning began in 2015, Ben and I sat down and wrote a business plan, and after tons of planning, we finally opened in 2019.”

Co-owner and head brewer Ben Noragong said that the key to their success, opening a second location in less than two years is no small feat, is simplicity. Hence their name.

“We want a beer for everyone,” he said, referencing their traditional lineup. “We have wheat beers, we have dark beers, we have light beers, we also have those sours, and the IPAs.”

For the Victor leaders, this move means more than another place for beer.

“It’s an opportunity for nightlife, social, weekends, I think that’s certainly a drawing card for people outside of our community,” said Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren.

“We’re the gateway, to the Finger Lakes basically,” said Mayor of the Village of Victor, Gary Hadden. “A lot of people actually come through the village to get there… And to have a brewery here, it can be your first stop on your beer or wine trail.”

They held the Friday ribbon cutting six weeks after their soft open.