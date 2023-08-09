BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Driving along Westfall Road in Brighton, the construction on the large barn there is hard to miss.

It will be the new home for the town’s winter farmer’s market. But outside the winter months, Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said Wednesday that the space will be available for rent and community use as well.

The current plan is to have the space ready to go ahead of the winter farmers’ market season. The summer Farmers’ Market is at Brighton High School and has no plans to move.

The current work on the building is crews completing the addition. Moehle said the town bought the land — part of the expanded Buckland Park — and finished renovating the main barn last year.

Map of site from public documents

Currently, the winter farmer’s market is held in Brighton’s Rec Center, so the town thinks this will be a big improvement. Solar power options were also discussed in public documents.

Supervisor Moehle said that they would keep the land surrounding as-is: which means an intact meadow, wetlands, and the flora and fauna there can thrive.

He said they wanted a build that honored the area, the farmers, and Brighton’s history.

“(It) brings that agrarian history into modern times, with the renovated barn, the addition, the Buckland House, which is right there, the oldest standing home in Brighton, built with bricks that were made in Brighton,” Moehle said. “Gives the market a new central location, and we think people are really going to like it there.”

Supervisor Moehle said that after completion, he will be working with the county on a possible traffic signal at the entrance.

1925 S. Clinton development:

Construction is underway at this mixed-use space on S. Clinton in the town of Brighton. The developer is DiMarco.

Public documents show that it’s slated to have four businesses there, each for about 2,000 sq. ft. It’s unclear how many of the spaces are available for lease, but at least some are, according to the sign on the property.

News 8 has reached out to DiMarco for a timeline for completion and has not heard back yet.