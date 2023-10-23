ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attorneys for Tower at Park Square and developer Conifer Reality filed for new plans for the affordable housing complex earlier this month.

The complex is at Manhattan Square Drive in Rochester, right next to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The public documents for Phase II of the project outline both rehab projects and new builds.

In the letter, the complex is called one of the “few” complexes that have fully affordable housing, and will have one-to-three-bedroom apartments.

Highlights:

New four-story building containing 40 2-bedroom apartments

The rehabilitation and façade improvements of the existing 21-story tower building

Minor infrastructure and landscaping improvements

Adjustment of existing lot lines between the two buildings, and renovation of an existing ancillary parking lot

The new documents also outline site improvements to the sidewalks, and adjacent parking lots.

Full plans here: