Multi-million square foot Amazon facility under construction in Town of Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A multi-million square-foot Amazon facility in the town of Gates is officially under construction. According to the Monroe County Economic Development website, the project resolution was adopted on January 19.

The project includes 100 acres of land at 2600 Manitou Road. The facility will be a more than two million square-foot warehouse and distribution center.

The projected cost is $412 million.

Construction plans call for utility installation, roadway improvements, landscaping, parking, and loading areas. The project will create 1,000 local full-time jobs.

Some neighbors said they’re concerned about such a large facility disrupting the area and affecting traffic.

Other residents say they’re excited for the jobs and revenue it will bring to the area.

“I think it’s a good deal you know, good news for us. I’m okay with it, I’m excited, I’m really good. It’s a good move for them being here in Rochester,” said Felipe Rivera, who lives across the street from the facility.

Christina Speranza lives down the road, and agreed. “I think it’ll be a good opportunity for people to get more jobs. Just the noise, it’s just loud, but other than that it’s fine.”

The anticipated completion date for the development is September 1, 2022.

In November, county officials also announced plans for a $50 million Amazon warehouse and distribution center at Eastman Business Park in Greece.