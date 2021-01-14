Massive Amazon facility proposed for Town of Gates, public hearing Friday

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A multi-million square-foot Amazon facility in the Town of Gates is one step closer to reality.

A public hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11:15 a.m. by the County of Monroe Industrial Agency (COMIDA) and involved parties to discuss logistics for the proposal.

The project includes approximately 100 acres of land at 2600 Manitou Road in Gates, and the proposal calls for the construction of a 2,600,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution facility for Amazon. The projected cost is $412 million, and further construction plans call for utility installation, roadway improvements, landscaping, parking, loading areas, sidewalks, lighting and signage.

According to the current application, the project would create up to 1,000 local full-time jobs.

The proposal says COMIDA will contemplate financial assistance for Amazon and the current property owners, USRE Manitou, LLC to develop the site. Such financial assistance could be offered in the form of sales and use tax exemptions and potentially a mortgage recording tax exemption, plus a partial real property tax abatement.

According to a proposed project application, if approved, construction would begin on March 1, and the anticipated completion date for the development would be September 1, 2022.

This would be another significant investment by Amazon in Monroe County. In November, officials announced plans for a $50 million Amazon warehouse and distribution facility at Eastman Business Park, located at 1200 Lexington Avenue in Greece.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow called that project “significant” and said the development would cost more than $50 million to renovate 180,000 square feet of facility space. Bello said the project would create 50 full time jobs, 50 part time jobs, and 400 local construction jobs.

