Judge rules Brighton Whole Foods construction may continue

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A new ruling from State Supreme Court Justice J. Scott Odorisi will allow construction to continue at the Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton. The project has been delayed by lawsuits for years.

“We expect the first stores to open this year,” developer Danny Daniele told News 8, “however the Wegmans funded opposition group recently filed new lawsuits again which will continue to burden the courts in their selfish desire to stop new grocery competition from coming into Rochester.”

According to Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle, the latest delay was due to an effort to stop the town from granting building permits needed for construction. Moehle says that effort was funded by Brighton Grassroots, a group discovered in 2020 to be secretly funded by Wegmans.

Other recent attempts to stall the development include appeals to a building permit for a Starbucks Coffee shop located at the site. Those appeals were denied in December.

Moehle released a statement Friday, saying, “This redevelopment project has been delayed by frivolous litigation funded by a commercial competitor for years, costing taxpayers and preventing redevelopment of the property… While the project opponents including Wegmans continue to fund several other specious lawsuits on the project, Judge Odorisi’s decision makes clear that the construction will not be halted by the Court.”

Howie Jacobson with Brighton Grassroots said, “With all due respect, the Town of Brighton has misinterpreted this Court ruling.”

Moehle says the Whole Foods Plaza development project will also include the construction of the 2-mile long Auburn Trail for walking and cycling, at no cost to taxpayers. It also includes traffic safety upgrades along Monroe Avenue, and is estimated to bring in $400,000 annually in tax revenue.

There is still pending litigation to work out before the project in full can become a reality.