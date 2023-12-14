IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The owner of the Culver Ridge Plaza, Irondequoit TK, and the architect, Marathon Engineering, presented an initial plan to convert the old Regal Cinema into retail space.

The theater has been vacant since the COVID shutdown. Irondequoit TK is looking for five tenants to fill the space: three large tenants and two small ones.

The team said the building reuse could be expensive: they have to re-level the multilevel space and demo the soundproofing in the walls.

Marathon said they plan to demolish the iconic front curved facade. Traffic flow is also a concern, and the team is looking to add raised sections and pedestrian walkways.

“This will greatly help the safety of this parking lot,” said Irondequoit town board member Spencer Read. “People are constantly racing diagonally through here — that’s no fault of your own, it’s an empty tenant, and the lack of parking in there — but I think this will be a huge benefit to this parking lot.

The team also gave a proposed timeline for the project:

Demolition starts in the spring, acquire the building permit by the summer, then reach occupancy by late 2025.

News 8 reached out to Irondequoit TK, and they declined an interview for now.