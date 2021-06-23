Inner Loop North transformation project: City planners to host public workshops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced that city engineers and planners will kick off a series of public workshops Wednesday to spark community discussion on the Inner Loop North Transformation Planning Study.

City officials say, “With the successful completion of the Inner Loop East Transformation Project, Mayor Lovely A. Warren is now working to convert some or all of the northern section of the Inner Loop with the possibility to reconnect Downtown Rochester with several Northeast Rochester neighborhoods, the Public Market and High Falls.”

Officials add the Inner Loop North study will seek to identify a range of opportunities to “support neighborhoods and community members living and working along the Inner Loop North corridor.”

The public workshops will feature preliminary design concepts for discussion on the range of streetscape and transformation, as well as costs. Residents in the vicinity of the project area have been invited to the workshops by mail but all members of the public are welcome to participate.

To learn more about these workshops, visit this website.

Three workshops will be held in person; one will be held via Zoom. Workshop times, dates and locations are: