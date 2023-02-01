PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An important step forward for the proposed Perinton Skatepark took place Tuesday night in a public meeting: a public input session for possible designs. The park is slated to be built in the lower part of Perinton Park.

The designs were presented by Spohn Ranch, a California group that designs skate parks across the country. Final designs will be submitted in the following weeks, according to the town.

Perinton Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna also discussed over a Zoom day a target opening date: late 2023. He did admit, however, that it is a tight deadline.

Hanna said today that he has been surprised at how much young people — both kids and young adults — have taken the reins on introducing the project during the pandemic, its design, and more.

Besides a safety benefit — as skaters don’t have to skate in the middle of the village — Hanna talked about other benefits for the town if the plan comes together.

“Kids from all over the town can probably ride their bikes safely most of the way off the streets, get there, and then enjoy it, have fun, and ride their bikes back,” he said. “It’s an ideal location, it’s a corridor that’s entering into the village, which has a lot of pizza places and restaurants… Which are all going to benefit from some type of young people gathering in one area.

And the taxpayer hit is expected to be minimal: The park also received $1 million from the state, and Supervisor Hanna says that the estimated total budget for the project is $1.2 million dollars.

Full first designs from Spohn Ranch: