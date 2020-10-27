Greenlight Networks to add nearly 100 jobs, new headquarters in Rochester with $46 million project

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenlight Networks officials will gather Tuesday morning for an outdoor and socially distant celebration of a $46 million project which will add 93 new jobs, plus a new local headquarters.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and press conference will take place at Greenlight’s new headquarters at 1777 East Henrietta Road, at 10 a.m. Officials say the new, expanded HQ building will “house the people and resources required for Greenlight to increase availability” of the internet service provider across the region.

Greenlight received a $1.6 million tax credit from Empire State Development to add the 93 new jobs. At Tuesday’s event, Greenlight Networks President and CEO Mark Murphy will be joined at the podium for remarks by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, GRE President & CEO Matt Hurlbutt, Henrietta Town Supervisor Steve Schultz and Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bob Duffy.

Officials say the ISP was originally founded in 2011 and has grown from a company of 1 to 78 employees in less than 10 years. The company, as part of the expansion, anticipates serving over 150,000 households by the end of 2022, a more than 200% increase.

Back in July, Greenlight was named America’s fastest internet service provider by Broadband Now, the largest database of broadband providers.

In April, the company signed an agreement with the City of Rochester to ramp up local expansion.

Expansion isn’t exclusive to the Flower City, either. Paychex founder and former Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano, who bought Greenlight in 2018, pledged $100 million to expand the services into the Buffalo area last December.

Company officials stress that this outdoor event will have a strict 50 guest limit, mandatory masking, completion of a COVID questionnaire at check-in, sanitation stations and observation of all recommended CDC social distancing and state health and safety guidelines. This event comes after local officials were criticized for attending an expansion event at Zweigle’s where COVID-19 violations seemingly occurred.

