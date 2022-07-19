ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced millions in funding Tuesday for a new crisis facility at Unity Hospital in Rochester.

According to the governor’s office, $75 million worth of awards was granted for the development of nine new Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers across the state.

The City of Rochester was picked as one of those nine regions to receive state funding.

“My administration is developing a robust and comprehensive crisis response system that will provide immediate assistance to people who need urgent care for a behavioral health crisis,” Hochul said. “These Crisis Stabilization Centers will provide walk-in care all day every day, and enable people to deal with an emotional crisis in a safe and welcoming place.”

Upon being built, the center will provide evaluation, care, and treatment in a safe environment, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

The project was introduced by the governor in a bid to provide assistance to people in a crisis, help avoid emergency room visits and offer higher levels of care.

Officials say that funding will come thanks to through the Federal Supplemental Community Mental Health Services Block Grant.

Rochester’s new crisis facility will be based at Unity Hospital located at 89 Genesee Street.

Details regarding the timeline of the development’s completion have yet to be released.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.