ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vacant gas station at 380 Park Avenue in the City of Rochester is getting some much-needed revitalization.

A Henry’s Convenience Market is due to open there within the next six months. Salim Nasim, the owner of Henry’s — which has about a half dozen other locations across Monroe County — bought the lot about two years ago.

As of Tuesday, crews were working to take out the old gas tanks, and will soon be putting in brand new ones.

“We got the permit, that was the more important thing, the permits,” Nasim said on-site Tuesday. “The crews, everybody is working on it to make it happen.”

In addition to new gas tanks, they’re also adding electric charging stations:

“We believe the charging station is taking over,” he said. “We have these Teslas all over, and we thought it would be a good idea to bring the charging station to this neighborhood.”

The 1,200 square foot space looks to have full coolers of drinks and beer, and even some space for grocery items. For the exterior, it will be brick. They are still figuring out signage.

Check out these renderings: