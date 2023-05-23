ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative, $2 million was granted to the City of Rochester Four Corners Aqueduct Downtown Initiative: specifically to revitalize the Gannett Building.

This project includes a massive overhaul of the Gannett Building, turning it into a mixed-use residential and commercial space.

A spokesperson with the City told News 8 that the total budget for the project is $45 million.

The City of Rochester confirmed to News 8 some of the plans for the historic building in a statement:

214,000 square feet in total

94 apartments

15,000 sq. ft. of first-floor space will be for restaurants, retail

458 storage units operated by Life Storage

Commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development, Dana Miller, said this will be “market level” housing and will be a welcome addition to other housing projects in the City of Rochester.

Miller cited the former Xerox Tower, Chase Tower, and the former Sibley Building as recent successes for Rochester. Most importantly, he says it’s good for the space to be used.

“It has a lot of space that was used for previous incarnations for other things, the big printing presses were there for many years,” Miller said. “So there’s a very large, high, deep space that needs some significant cleaning, and also connects to our former subway… So there’s a lot there, and we’re fortunate to have a developer that’s looking at this and planning to move forward.”

Check back with News 8 as we update this developing story.