ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday, the developer of the Gannett Building project, Taylor, The Builders, revealed two interior renderings of an apartment unit in the new project to News 8.

Taylor, The Builders also told News 8 that work is already underway, and is expected to take 13 months.

The revitalization project aims to convert the old newspaper building, which the president of Taylor, The Builders, Karl Schuler says had been vacant for six years, into a mixed-use residential space:

214,000 square feet in total

94 apartments

15,000 sq. ft. of first-floor space will be for restaurants, retail

458 storage units operated by Life Storage

“In 90 years I’m not sure they ever took anything out. They just kept adding and covering stuff… so many layers,” Schuler said in an email interview. “The building consists of one original building and then 11 separate additions and dozens of interior renovations.”

He added that when the work is complete, he expects the team to be proud.

Schuler said that the development has a budget of over $40 million, and the Restore NY funding was critical for them to begin demolition and abatement.

The City of Rochester says they are making these housing units to be “market level.”

Commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development, Dana Miller, said that the exterior will remain the same — as it is a historic property — but as the renderings show, Taylor, The Builders is going for a modern look:

Earlier this week, part of $112.9 million has been awarded to projects across New York through the Restore New York Communities Initiative, with $20.5 million to support ten projects within the Finger Lakes region.

Miller said Tuesday that the former Xerox Tower, Chase Tower, and the former Sibley Building as recent successes for Rochester. Most importantly, he says it’s good for the space to be used.

“It has a lot of space that was used for previous incarnations for other things, the big printing presses were there for many years,” Miller said. “So there’s a very large, high, deep space that needs some significant cleaning, and also connects to our former subway… So there’s a lot there, and we’re fortunate to have a developer that’s looking at this and planning to move forward.”