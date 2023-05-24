FAIRPORT VILLAGE, N.Y. (WROC) — Another local project receiving Restore NY grant funding, a development at 75 North Main Street in the Village of Fairport.

The village as well as developer Donahoe Management, have received $1 million from the state towards turning a nearly 43,000 sq. ft. facility into a mixed-use space.

For reference, the sheet metal building is right next to The Cannery complex in the village. According to the village, it has been vacant for over 10 years.

Slated to go in the building are “Preservation Brewery,” pickleball courts, and retail space. Everything in the building will be privately owned and operated.

Bryan White, the Village Manage for the Village of Fairport, says the “ballpark” estimate for completion is late fall. The original application asked for $2 million. So while the number was a little short, White said it does not hinder the project or its timeline.

“The Village of Fairport’s really excited about having the opportunity to have this investment in our local economy, Restore New York is doing that and contributing to our greater success,” he said.