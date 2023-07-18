The project was awarded $1 million in Restore NY grant funding earlier this week.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday, the Fairport Pickleball Club provided an update on the mixed-used project in the Village of Fairport:

Their pickleball courts will be open in the fall of 2023. The 75 N. Main Street project will have ten indoor courts, all climate-controlled.

Additionally, the Club says there will be monthly memberships, though non-members can play. The facility will have locker rooms, a bar, a pro shop, and more.

“Our goal is to create a fun, friendly, and comfortable environment for people of all skill levels to enjoy,” says Grace Conklin, General Manager, in a statement. “We will be providing a top-notch pickleball experience, including open play, leagues, tournaments, clinics, and lessons. Additionally, we are thrilled to offer an opportunity for the community to host events at our facility.”