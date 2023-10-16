WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — fairlife/Coca-Cola has asked for $63,441,300 in Monroe County tax breaks. There is a public hearing on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Van Ingen Court Building in Webster. Following that, there is a COMIDA meeting on Tuesday from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at City Place, where the measure can be approved, declined, or tabled.

They made the application to COMIDA (County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency), which amounts to about a tenth of the total project investment. Those include a PILOT agreement — a sum paid instead of taxes — and a deferred 20-year agreement.

The facility is estimated to be $660 million. Earlier estimates had the investment listed as $650 million.

In a letter to the community, Webster Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty said he would be supporting the deal in a formal letter, and declined a further interview.

Flaherty also said in the letter that “Coke-fairlife could not formally apply until SEQRA process was completed which occurred at the Town Board meeting on September 7, 2023.”

In an August release from the town had a the SEQRA (State Environmental Quality Review Act resolution) listed, but in a subsequent release, that item was removed.

The state made the announcement in May that the Coca-Cola subsidiary would be building a massive dairy processing and distribution center in Webster.

As stated in the spring, the facility is expected to bring 250 jobs to Webster and Monroe County. It is expected to be open by late 2025 — with construction due to start this year — and fairlife says their “expected utilization is equal to an estimated 5 million pounds of locally sourced milk per day.”

The state says this is part of their “Finger Lake Forward” initiative, which is designed to help “revitalize” communities across the state.

Also in the spring, Empire State Development will be providing $21 million in assistance for the project and the state says Monroe County is chipping in $20 million.

Breakdown of the PILOT agreement: