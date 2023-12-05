GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A years-long vacant hotel and tavern in the town of Gates could be seeing new life soon.

The Brooks Avenue Hotel by the airport — which is also the home of the former Wings Up Tavern — is up for redevelopment.

In January, the town board approved a submission of a Restore NY Grant to demolish and build a new hotel in its place.

In late May, the state announced that the town received $2 million for remediation, demolition, and “future commercial development.”

Town Supervisor of Gates, Cosmo Giunta, confirmed to News 8 that they are working with local contractor/developer Taylor, The Builders, to get the project started in 2024.

Giunta tells News 8 “they are proposing a new hotel, gas station, and potential pad site restaurant as of now.”

He says more paperwork needs to go through for the grant, and there are additional meetings before plans are solidified.

News 8 has reached out to Taylor, The Builders for additional comment and has not heard back yet.

The hotel, which has been vacant for some years is a well-known eyesore to community members. In December of last year, five people were arrested for breaking and entering there, as part of a “social media” trend.