ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Tuesday that they have opened a request for proposals for a vacant parcel at the Port of Rochester. They are due January 29 of next year. There will be a webinar on November 14 at 2 p.m.

The site, the City says, is next to the Port of Rochester Marina, and is 2.8 acres. The City says the parcel benefits from the new promenade, walking traffic, tourism, and new improvements to the area.

“This parcel represents an outstanding business opportunity at a prime waterfront location that is surrounded by nearly $30 million in nearby public and private investments,” said Mayor Evans in a statement. “We are seeking a partner who has the vision and a plan to build on the progress we have made and enhance the beauty and vitality of the Charlotte community. Few if any locations offer the wealth of possibilities that this site offers.”

Evans adds this development is part of the City’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.

“The Charlotte community continues its enthusiasm and excitement for a new development at 4752 Lake Avenue,” said Charlotte Community Association Board President Tom Bruce in a statement. “We look forward to working together to further establish the Port of Rochester as a year-round community to live, work, and play.”