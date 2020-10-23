Developers unveil ‘Innovative’ plans for Former Xerox Tower in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A longtime downtown fixture of Rochester’s skyline has grand plans for its future.

Former Xerox Tower is being renovated to become Innovation Square, Gallina Development officials announced Friday.

Developers say the building will be transformed to accomodate for housing local college students, as well as space for business innovation.

Plans call for the top floors to be reserved for office development.

Officials say 15 floors will be devoted to student housing, with approximately 500 beds, student lounges, study spaces, suites and classrooms.

Gallina Development purchased the 30-story building for an undisclosed amount of money, announced last month. The tower has been vacant since Xerox moved its employees to the Webster campus in early 2018.

“We’ve always felt a civic and community responsibility when we’ve redeveloped the other properties that we have downtown,” President Andy Gallina said in September. “So we will be very respectful of the property and we’re excited to get back and reenergize it the way it should be and the way it was in its previous life.”

“Innovation Square will bring new life to another portion of Downtown and builds upon our success in attracting over $300 million in private investment to Rochester in the last 8 years,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in a statement. “By bringing students, high-tech businesses and the community together, this project will create more jobs, safer, more vibrant neighborhoods and greater educational opportunities. I can’t wait until we can see all these students enjoying Party in the Park, the Jazz Festival and all our city has to offer.”