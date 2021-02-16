Affordable housing development completed in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the completion of a housing development in Canandaigua aimed at providing affordable housing for individuals, families and seniors.

Nine of the 22 apartments are reserved for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.

The Happiness House Phase II Apartments were built with a $9.7 million grant from the governor as part of his $20 billion 5-year affordable housing plan. This plan is supposed to revitalize communities and grow the economy across the state.

“Every New Yorker deserves a roof over their head and the decency of a good home,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “Through our investment in Happiness House Apartments in Canandaigua, we are helping an additional 30 families, seniors and individuals struggling with homelessness find a safe and secure place to live. As we battle this pandemic, New York State remains committed to combating homelessness and providing supportive services for New Yorkers in need.”

The development includes two buildings — one with 22 apartments and the other with eight studio apartments specifically designed for seniors aged 55 and older.

The apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 50% of the median area income. Residents will have access to supportive social services based on needs and eligibility including counseling and recovery services for those with a history of substance abuse, support for older residents fostering memory skills and more.

The state previously provided financing for Happiness House Phase I Apartments, a 20-apartment supportive and affordable housing development next to Phase II on Happiness House Boulevard.

The initial phase opened in 2014.