FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cub Room, the high-end restaurant in the South Wedge of Rochester, is looking to take over the old Bank of America building in the Fairport village at 58 s. Main street.

The building, right next to the business landing, has been vacant for years.

In public documents, the application describes this building as “the centerpiece of the village for close to 100 years.”

Part of the application is to divide this parcel into two and use the other half to build a new Starbucks.

The application suggests there’s enough parking for both with the municipal lot next door and will come before the planning board of Fairport August 7 at 6 p.m.

Full document: