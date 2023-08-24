BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton is getting another addition: Crumbl Cookies.

The bakery chain continues to take the country by storm, by offering rotating flavors each week, delivery services, and open-concept stores, alongside an enticing advertising campaign.

According to their website, this will be the second Crumbl Cookies in Monroe County; a location is already open in Henrietta.

A sign on the door of the location in the plaza says “Coming Soon.” Danny Daniele of Daniele Family Companies — the developer of the plaza — said they hope to open by the end of the year.

The eponymous grocery store of the Whole Food Plaza opened in April after years of lawsuits and delays.