NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Newark and Wayne County now have a new multi-million dollar business. According to Empire State Development, Creation Technologies has celebrated its grand opening.

The state, which says it contributed $5 million as part of the “Finger Lakes Forward” plan, calls this $22 million facility “state-of-the-art,” and is 150,000 square feet.

The facility is a manufacturer for global electronics for medical, tech, and military, and employs 360 people.

“As an electronics manufacturing services provider for some of the most demanding applications, we’re proud to be able to offer our customers even greater capacity and capabilities at our Newark facility,” said Creation Technologies Chairman and CEO Stephen P. DeFalco in statement. “This investment will enable us to expand with our customers and provide the highest level of service and support.”

More on this facility from the state:

Creation Technologies’ Wayne County facility services customers in the medical, tech industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors, providing electronic contract manufacturing services including printed circuit board assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and comprehensive prototyping services for lifesaving and mission-critical products. They specialize in the custom manufacturing of complex, full-system assemblies, offering advanced engineering, test, and development solutions for their customers. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the company has locations across North America and in China, employing more than 4,000 workers worldwide.