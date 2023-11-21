ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the corners of Main, Plymouth, Broad, and Washington in Rochester, people have been seeing a lot of construction.

The City of Rochester confirmed with News 8 that the construction will be for the Center City Courtyard, an affordable housing development.

Passero, the developer, submitted the plans to the City in the spring of last year.

In October, the project received nearly $73 million from the state for the project. Both the release from the Governor’s Office, as well as Passero’s website, say there will be over 160 housing units.

The State release said that the building will be “all-electric,” and will include “95 apartments with supportive services for veterans formerly experiencing homelessness, individuals with substance abuse disorder, and people with justice involvement.”

More on the amenities from Passero:

Residents will enjoy all of the urban downtown amenities enhanced by the newly created courtyard that will provide outdoor protected space for both residents and the community. The courtyard will feature raised bed gardens, outdoor recreation, a dog park, gazebo, picnic areas, seating, and a Bocce court. The building will have underground parking, community rooms, supportive offices, lounge spaces and a rooftop garden.

A timeline for completion of the project is currently not clear. News 8 has reached out to the City and Passero, and has not heard back yet.