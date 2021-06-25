Construction begins on UR Medicine’s orthopedics center

Development

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction has begun on the four-story medical tower coming to Marketplace Mall.

This is part of UR Medicine’s Orthopedics campus which is set to open at Marketplace by 2023. UR Medicine says this will be the largest Orthopedics Campus in the entire Northeastern U.S. and will expand access to patient care in both Rochester and all of Western New York.

“Many people who have been into our facilities have recognized that things are a little snug at times and can seem busy,” Dr. Paul Rubery said. said.

“This is going to provide a much healthier ambiance. But I’m also really happy for our faculty because this gives them a place to deliver the standard. The standard will meet the standard that my faculty will deliver.”

Those behind the project also hope it brings more foot-traffic and business to the mall itself.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss