ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction has been underway for weeks at Cobbs Hill Park in Rochester, and Thursday, developer Rochester Management unveiled site plans and renderings for the project there.

The current development would add 44 apartments to the current 60 units. According to Rochester Management, the Cobbs Hill Village was built in 1957 for seniors. As such, the space needed modernization.

After what they call “extensive feedback” from current residents, Rochester Management is adding many modern additions to the complex. The 44 new spaces will also be larger than the 60 current spaces.

In total, 104 spaces include:

16 studios

56 one-bedroom apartments

8 two-bedroom apartments

4 one-bedroom townhouses

16 two-bedroom townhouses

Site plans were also changed based on this feedback, including reducing the building height, and the addition of trees that they say will be maintained.

Rochester Management says the work is due to be completed in three years.

According to a press release issued Thursday, upgrades and updates “include elevators, indoor and outdoor community space for resident activities, a library, on-site office and maintenance, a fitness area, laundry facilities and a computer lab.”

“We are thrilled to be able to modernize Cobbs Hill Village for our residents and for other seniors in need of affordable housing – within the same footprint we have occupied since 1957,” said Peggy Hill, president and CEO, Rochester Management in a statement.

Rochester Management also included this on rent pricing:

There will be no change in rent for the current residents for as long as they live in the community. Twenty of the lowest-rent units will remain at current rental rates for 40 years. Rochester Management believes that this unprecedented commitment to maintain extremely low rents demonstrates its desire to build an inclusive, diverse community that continues to serve those in need. The community will continue to operate within all the Mitchell Lama-mandated regulations. The new income guidelines have been memorialized in the New York State Regulatory Agreement as well as in the city of Rochester’s Extension Agreement with the housing company. The redevelopment and resulting agreements will ensure that affordable housing remains sustainable on this site for the next 38 years.