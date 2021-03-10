City to foreclose on CityGate in Rochester, claiming $737,000 owed in back taxes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has moved to foreclose on the CityGate complex, owned by Anthony J. Costello & Son.

According to documents, $737,186.81 is owed in back taxes,

A claim filed by the city says that the “Costello Entities” have been collecting real estate tax payments from the commercial tenants at the Properties under the terms of their leases, and have kept those tax payments instead of turning them over to Plaintiff (the City of Rochester).”

CityGate is on the corner of Westfall and East Henrietta roads.

In 2019, Costello and Son filed a lawsuit and asked a judge to restore a PILOT tax break agreement that was canceled the year prior.

Costello then claimed they were “willing and able” to abide by the terms of the PILOT agreement, but failures he part of the City of Rochester, Monroe County, and county’s industrial development corporation made it so Costello couldn’t execute payments.

Costello said they worked in “good faith” to make payments until the county “abruptly canceled the PILOT agreement.”

In 2018, Imagine Monroe terminated its multi-million dollar tax break for CityGate at the request of the City of Rochester.

These agreements aided the 550,000 square feet development project on East Henrietta Road at Westfall Road in the City of Rochester.

According to the termination notice, as part of the agreement CityGate was not responsible for making payments on the Costco and Five Star Bank properties as part of the deal that was supposed to last 20 years.

Court paperwork: