ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Downtown Rochester is slated to look quite different come 2024, as a number of new apartment complexes and mixed-use developments are in the works.

News 8 was able to confirm and get updated timelines on the projects that received Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding last year from Governor Kathy Hochul:

$4 million was awarded to the buildings at East Main Street and Clinton Avenue, a well-known community eyesore. 10-12 market-rate apartments are slated to go here, and groundbreaking is expected in February.

A stone’s throw away on Division Street, the Edwards Building has quite a change planned.

The City listed the cost of the project as $36 million in their DRI application, to create 114 apartments, a parking lot with geothermal wells, and other “sustainable amenities.” The state gave 41 million for the project.

The city says work is scheduled to be underway sometime in 2024.

The Kresge building received $1 million for an estimated $12 million project. Good Luck and Jackrabbit Club were listed as partners on the application. A 28-room hotel is planned, with commercial tenants and a brewery on the ground floor.

The timeframe on the application is listed as the end of 2024. And right next door would be the commons, an outdoor common space, with demolition due to start by next summer.

Right by the historic St. Joseph’s church, the Alta Vista building got $1 million for a $32 million project, with 76 affordable units planned for the L-shaped building at the corner of Pleasant and Franklin.

The proposed timeline listed on the application for completion is in the summer of next year.