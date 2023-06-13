PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — As the summer rolls around, more construction, business, development, and public works projects become visible.

Penfield has a number of high-interest projects in the works, so News 8 marched on the business beat to learn about a few.

Chik-fil-A

The project first came to the public in June of last year:

Chik-fil-A proposed to redevelop and build a new restaurant at 2130 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road.

The project had been tabled for some time. However, according to the town of Penfield, the chicken fast food giant resubmitted revised drawings, and there will be a public meeting on July 13 to discuss those drawings.

In 2022 public meetings, citizens voiced their concerns about Chik-fil-A’s political ideology.

Past comments on gay marriage by Chick-fil-A’s chair drew backlash, though as of 2022, the company reportedly no longer donates to groups seen by some as anti-LGBTQ.

The Arbors

Anyone driving on Atlantic Avenue can see a massive space cleared out; construction is now underway for The Arbors at Penfield.

The plan is to create a “village-like” mixed-use space over the 73 acres lot. The plot is slated to contain 42,000 feet of commercial space and about 750 living spaces.

Construction is expected to take 4 years. People living in the area also expressed concern about the potential for increased traffic.

“You really allow development to happen, but also protect open space and agriculture,” said Kelly Ivers, developmental services director with Penfield. She also noted that mixed-use spaces allow people to access more on-site services, and therefore would drive less outside the complex.

The Clark Barn & Clark House

The two “Clark properties” at Shadow Pines also have some steps to go before they are ready for redevelopment.

Ivers says a “diverse” committee has been formed to provide recommendations on what to do with the Barn. It is currently not in use.

As for the Clark House, new renderings and plans are in the works for the non-historical addition of the building.

Plans reported on earlier this year point to making the building into an event space.

Four Corners District historical project

New additions are also coming to the “Four Corners” district of the Town of Penfield; that section is the intersection of Penfield Rd. and Five Mile Line Rd.

Ivers says the town has received funding from the Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority to put up planters, a permanent brass cast, and banners honoring Penfield’s agricultural history and community.