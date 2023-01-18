If the Lisk project was chosen, the grant would give $2,000,000 for Phase 2 of the plan. (Provided by The City of Canandaigua)

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A massive Lisk Manufacturing site on 243 Gorham St. in Canandaigua was on the docket for a public meeting Tuesday night. In the meeting, Canandaigua City Council voted to approve a grant submission that would help redevelop the space. The vote was 8-0.

In November, the City submitted a letter of intent for grant funding from Restore NY Communities Initiative. If the Lisk project was chosen, the grant would give $2,000,000 for Phase 2 of the plan. This grant program is part of an initiative from Empire State Development.

Phase 1 of the project was completed a year ago, with initial zoning approved in 2017.

The development — which is done by Capstone Real Estate Development — according to public documents from Canandaigua, includes the “selective” demolition of over 49,000 square feet of the approximately 55,000 sq. ft. space. The proposed plan also includes the construction of a “vibrant mixed-use community,” with over 40 apartments in multiple buildings and the addition of two commercial spaces.

Canandaigua also said in the public documents that the project “will strengthen the local economy and increase quality of life for residents,” and would add economic benefit to the area.

