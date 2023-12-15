ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bull’s Head area in Rochester is poised for large-scale redevelopment and revitalization soon, as the project has landed its first tenant:

A full-service ESL branch is expected to open sometime in 2025. It will be the third branch within the city limits for ESL.

“There are no other in-person financial institutions in that area right, so we look forward to building strong relationships with the businesses and residents there,” said Tom Rogers, Executive VP of ESL.

The Bull’s Head area in Rochester got its name from the Bull’s Head Tavern, back when people would bring cattle into town.

These days, not too many people are driving their cattle along Main Street. Its central location to many other neighborhoods in Rochester once made it a thriving retail hub:

Commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester, Dana Miller grew up in the area and remembers being able to walk from store to store… Until the business departure from the city affected Bull’s Head too.

The City formally started the revitalization process in 2009, and now they’re working with Atlanta-based developer Dawson on plans for the area.

They will present them to the public on January 22nd in St. Mary’s Hospital. For Miller, it’s more than businesses.

“Between the (St. Mary’s Hospital), the retail that we expect to have, the housing that we expect to have, we see creating a new sense of place with Bull’s Head,” he said.