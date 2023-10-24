ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve driven on 490 towards Greece, you’ve probably seen the large black warehouse by the Lyell Ave exit.

Turns out, this is a new addition for beloved local distiller Black Button Distilling. While the space is not for retail use, it will be a storage warehouse.

Owner of Black Button, Jason Barrett, says it’s the largest purpose-built barrel storage warehouse in New York State.

In this 30,000 sq. ft. facility, they will be storing 15,000 barrels

“11 years ago when I started Black Button Distilling, I was one man making four barrels a month,” Barrett said in a statement. “I never would have imagined we would need the largest purpose-built rickhouse in New York. I’m so proud of my team and excited that they will have the resources to make 100% New York-grown bourbon and can now take full advantage of New York’s crazy weather.”

The facility will be operational in January.