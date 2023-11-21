BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The large development on South Clinton by McQuaid High School in Brighton is taking shape.

Planned for this development, officially listed as 1925 S. Clinton, is an Aldi, Starbucks, and Jersey Mike’s.

In a phone interview, Bright town supervisor Bill Moehle said that the Aldi is slated to be 20,000 sq. ft., but no building paperwork has been filed.

The exterior of the first building is mostly up. The Starbucks and a Jersey Mike’s are planned here, according to public documents. The other tenants are not yet clear.

According to those same documents, the development’s site map has a restaurant listed, as well as an office/business suite and a medical building in the back.

A timeline for the project is not yet clear.