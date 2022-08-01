ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 100 apartments are coming to the historic manufacturing building which houses Hickey Freeman on Avenue D in Rochester.

Governor Kathy Hochul made that announcement Monday, in a statement laying out how $682 million in funding would go toward financing affordable housing projects across the state.

According to the governor’s office, $70 million will go toward renovations at Tailor Square, converting portions of the Hickey Freeman manufacturing building into 134 apartments. Of those, 45 will be reserved for seniors who need support through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

The governor’s office says the renovations will preserve 77,000 square feet of manufacturing space and an outlet store so Hickey Freeman can continue to use the historic location for production and sales.

Geothermal and solar technologies will be used to heat and cool the building.

The governor’s office also announced $46 million in funding for the Canal Street Apartment project in Rochester. That project will convert a vacant factory in the Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood into 123 apartments. Those will include 70 apartments for unhoused adults, with on-site access to support services from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.