IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — State and local officials announced Wednesday the completion of a $44.3 million affordable housing development for seniors at Skyview on the Ridge, the former Irondequoit Mall.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, the new Skyview Park Aprtments feature 175 homes for adults 55 and older with 78 apartments reserved for seniors in need of supportive services.

“Transforming the long-vacant Irondequoit Mall into new homes for seniors is an important investment that will benefit the community for years to come,” Governor Hochul said. “The entire Skyview project underscores the potential that exists with under-utilized commercial properties and how they can be repurposed to benefit residents and businesses in our communities. Housing is a human right and we will continue supporting transformative projects like Skyview Park Apartments to tackle the housing crisis and make New York a more affordable place for all.”

The development converted a former Sears department store into 73 apartments and constructed a new four-story building with 84 apartments — all of which are for residents 55 and older earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income.

Residents will have access to three open-air courtyards with community gardening space, two parties, grilling areas, a fitness room, and a community room. Officials add that all apartments are fitted with an emergency pull cord system and grab bars.

Officials say 78 apartments are reserved for households at risk of homelessness who will receive on-site support through Rochester General Hospital’s ElderONe program, which is funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Department of Health. Services include identifying primary health needs, legal and financial assistance programs, meal and nutrition programs, counseling programs, behavior health, social services, transportation, plus referral of eligible individuals for Medicare or Medicaid.

The former mall is now home to the 41,000 square-foot Irondequoit Community Center and Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Nursing.

“The new Skyview Park Apartments have turned an empty former department store into an affordable housing project for seniors in our community, bringing senior affordable housing to Irondequoit provides residents with the option to age in place in the town they call home., breathing new life into the former Irondequoit Mall,” said Irondequoit Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick.

“Our older adults deserve quality, affordable housing so they can enjoy their lives to the fullest near their loved ones – and I’m especially glad to see more of these housing options at the newly renovated space at the Skyview on the Ridge,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Thank you to PathStone Corp. for your vision to transform this site into new housing for our residents. And, thank you to New York State Homes and Community Renewal, New York State Housing Finance Agency, New York State Department of Health, New York State Energy Research and Development and Gov. Kathy Hochul for your continued support for the residents of Monroe County.”

“This is an exciting day for the Irondequoit community as we mark another step forward in the transformation of the former Irondequoit mall,” said Representative Joe Morelle. “Skyview Park apartments will give older citizens an affordable housing option that allows them to age in place in the community they love, filling a critical need in our town and bringing peace of mind to families. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and the many partners whose hard work has made this project a reality and made good on Irondequoit’s motto of being a town for a lifetime.”