$29 million affordable housing development for seniors completed in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday marked the completion of a $29 million affordable housing development for seniors in the Town of Penfield.

According to officials from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, The Gardens at Penfield Square include 114 affordable apartments with 45 units set aside for households in need of supportive care to live independently. Next to the development is a public green space that will host small local concerts, food truck rodeos, a farmer’s market, and more, according to state officials.

“Too often, our vulnerable seniors are forced to live in unsafe conditions or are burdened with unaffordable rents,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release. “With this significant investment, we are helping 114 households in Monroe County achieve housing security in a high-quality home that provides the types of support services to truly meet their health and wellness needs.”

Officials from the governor’s office say housing at this development is available to households earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. Building amenities for residents include a community room, outdoor patio, fitness center, dog washing station, and laundry facilities on each floor. Each apartment has a private balcony or patio as well.

According to state officiails, the development meets energy efficient design guidelines, including Energy Star labeled appliances, LED lighting, heating and cooling, insulation, water conserving plumbing fixtures, and low emitting products for paints, adhesives, and sealants.

This development is located at 200 YMCA Way, next to the Eastside YMCA facility, which offers a full schedule of senior programming. It’s also in close proximity to commercial services, shopping, and medical offices.

State financing included $4.8 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that generated $7.9 million in equity, and $14.2 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. NYSERDA provided $88,400 in support.

“Affordable housing options for our seniors is vital for their longevity and independence — that’s what makes the 114 apartments at the Gardens of Penfield Square a wonderful addition to our community,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “These safe, energy efficient homes are just steps or a short drive from much-needed amenities. I have no doubt residents of Monroe County will enjoy calling this facility ‘home.'”

“Penfield Square is the first project in the town’s mixed use development zoned properties along the Rt. 250 corridor,” said Penfield Town Supervisor Anthony LaFountain. “We look forward to them being a benchmark center of excellence for our community and their residents.”

“We continue to work at the state level to ensure that our communities have supportive housing options available at all income levels, and I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing the completion of this project at the Gardens at Penfield Square,” said State Sen. Samra Brouk. “This space will be home to more than one hundred apartments for seniors living with low incomes, and its strategic location will allow for its residents to access local amenities. We will look for new opportunities to provide affordable housing for New York’s aging population.”

“The Gardens at Penfield Square is a much needed and welcomed addition to our community. From low cost housing units to energy efficient buildings and multiuse outdoor greenspace for all neighbors to use,” said State Assemblymemer Jen Lunsford. The onsite services for aging residents and proximity to the Eastside YMCA programs will help fill a critical need in our community as well. We are proud to support this important development that will serve all of our residents with varying needs and foster community building in a cost effective and energy efficient way.”