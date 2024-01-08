BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Come 2024, the town of Brighton hopes to keep up on its development success, following the opening of the Whole Foods and plaza last year.

Just under a year later, the developer — Daniele Family Companies — told News 8 Monday that the Crumbl Cookie is due to open in about 90 days, and add the Good Feet store is due to open “soon.”

Brighton town supervisor Bill Moehle says the plaza is “transformative” for the town — citing the influx of tax revenue — while making the town more walkable.

“We’re working hard to make Brighton a more walkable and bikeable community, to the benefit not just of residents, but the economic future of the community,” Moehle said, referencing goals of the town.

A new plaza on South Clinton Avenue in still in the works. Here, an ALDI will go in the back. Moehle says there’s no firm timetable for the completion of the store, but says the building in front, with a Starbucks and Jersey Mike’s, will be open sooner than later.

The proposed Topgolf project in the Brighton section of CityGate is progressing; Moehle says it’s currently in the environmental review process.

If approved, Topgolf would also pay full town taxes. Because the project is an incentive zoning project, Topgolf would build sidewalks and complete other projects — as well as provide cash considerations.

When the environment review is completed, the project heads to the planning board.

And at least one notable chain is coming to Brighton next year: Papa John’s. If the project is approved and completed, it would be their first location back in Rochester after the company closed all locations in 2018.

This location is projected to be in the old Cricket Wireless near the border of Henrietta.