VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials unveiled the proposal and renderings Monday for a new Victor Farmington library.

The proposed 24,000 square-foot facility is estimated to cost $16.6 million at 160 School Street in the Village for Victor and, pending approval, is slated to be completed in 2024.

Officials say there will be public information sessions held on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at Farmington Town Hall and Tuesday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at Victor Town Hall with a vote scheduled on Tuesday, May 17 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Alongside the library proposal on the ballot will be Victor school board elections and the school district’s annual operating budget. Voters can weigh in on the aforementioned date at the Victor Primary School Gymnasium.

Leaders say the projected tax rate is $0.82 of $1,000 assessed value compared to the current rate of $0.27 per $1,000.

Officials say the upgrade is overdue, adding that the library’s existing 9,000 square foot facility at 15 West Main Street was designed in 1996 to serve up to 15,000 people, but due to decades of population growth in Victor and Farmington, some 25,000 residents now debend on library resources.

Supporters of the proposal say the monthly investment to fund the new library compares to typical monthly household costs, like Netflix ($16), Audible ($15), a monthly hardcover purchase ($25), or a recurring dinner out for a family of four ($80-$100).

“The Victor Farmington Library Board of Trustees have monitored expenses associated with the proposed library at every step in the process,” said Library Board President James Myers. “We’ve reviewed each cost line by line, eliminating nice-to-have features and swapping out construction materials. As a result, we’ve been able to cut nearly $700,000 from the total cost, while still proposing an effective and efficient library.”

“I believe the communities of Victor and Farmington are ready for a modern, state of the art library,” said VFL Communications Committee Chair Mitch Donovan. “The proposed library will offer space for outdoor events, a reading garden, a drive-up book-drop, and electric vehicle charging stations, some of which are already available in neighboring libraries. Let’s keep our residents right here in their ‘home’ library.”

Proposed features for the new library include:

Room for 25 percent more books, movies, and materials

Coffee shop and café

Comfortable, quiet spaces to read

Outdoor reading garden

Separate children’s area

Drive-Up book drop

Teaching kitchen

Green/sustainable features

Outdoor event space

Permanent used book sale room

Community room that seats more than 100

Room for students, tutors, and meetings

Ample parking

Renderings