PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Perinton Park has received $1 million in funding for a skate park, Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie announced Tuesday alongside other local leaders.

Other major amenities from the project include a restroom, a bicycle pump track, and an expanded parking lot.

Heastie visited the Village of Fairport as part of his annual tour of communities across the state. He presented the award alongside other local leaders, including Assemblymember Jen Lunsford.

“This skatepark will be a great addition to Perinton Park, providing a place for children and families to skate and enjoy the park along the Erie Canal,” Lunsford said. “I’m so glad we were able to secure funding for this investment in the community, and am delighted to have Speaker Heastie on the ground here with us today for the announcement.”

Great being in Fairport today on my statewide tour with @VoteJenLunsford to announce $1M in state funding for the Perinton Skatepark. This skatepark will be a great addition for kids, families and the community. pic.twitter.com/PLXHMWcUjP — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) August 2, 2022

They were joined by Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz, Perinton Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna, Perinton Town Board member Meredith Stockman-Broadbent and Fairport Skatepark Campaign member Greg Pilato.

Perinton Park is a short walk from the center of Fairport, and is located along the Erie Canal.

“It has been the Town’s priority since the start of our skatepark project to create a safe place for individuals of all ages and abilities that will enhance our community’s quality of life without overburdening our taxpayers,” Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said. “It’s always a great day when our taxpayer dollars are returned and invested in our local community.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.