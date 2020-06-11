1  of  74
Visit the vast state parks New York State has to offer

Because of coronavirus, many people will be sticking closer to home rather than travel for their vacations. Fortunately, in New York State, there is something to do right around the corner, no matter where you are.

New York State has a vast state parks system. The state is home to 180 state parks, and they offer camping, hiking, historic sites, and natural wonders, in just about any setting you can imagine.

If you plan to visit any state parks over the summer, the parks department is urging you to play it safe. They recommend you cover your face, observe social distancing, stick close to home, and stay away from crowded areas.

Click here to find a state park to visit.

New York State is also rich in history and has over three dozen state historic sites. Click here to find a state historic site and see what each site has to offer.

If you are looking to get closer to nature, consider checking out one of New York’s 24 nature centers. Click here to find a nature center to visit.

Did you know that New York State has more than 700 trails? Click here to find out the best spots to take a hike.

Thinking about heading out to the links? New York State has over a dozen state golf courses. Click here to find a tee time.

If camping is more of your thing, click here to learn about camping at New York State’s parks.

Before you head out, be sure to check the New York State Parks website for up-to-date information on which parks are open, and for safety information.

