See friendship bloom at Westfield park

If you don’t think one voice can change history, consider Grace Bedell. The 11-year-old girl from Western New York wrote presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln in 1860 and suggested he let his whiskers grow. “It would improve my personal appearance,” he said on his inaugural train trip through her home town. “I have done so,” the president-elect said, calling Gracie from the crowd.

This larger-than-life moment in history is remembered with larger-than-life statues at Lincoln-Bedell Statue Park, which is dedicated to their friendship, in Chautauqua County.