1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Revel in history at Saratoga National Historical Park

Destination NY
Posted: / Updated:

The Saratoga National Historic Park is two-and-a-half hours east of Syracuse, nestled in the heart of Saratoga County on Route 32.

Though the visitor center is closed right now, the park is set to open back up soon. The trails are open for hiking, but the nine-mile tour road is still closed to cars.  Bikes and hiking are allowed on the road, as long as you practice social distancing.

There is a great view out over the battlegrounds by the visitor center and the perfect spot for a picnic.

There is a great view out over the battleground from the visitor center, where in the autumn of 1777, American and British forces met on the field.  The British army, under the command of General John Burgoyne, was defeated by a combined multi-national alliance.

The trails are open from sunrise to sunset and be aware there are ticks.

Other sites to see, just down the road is the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.  Its park-like setting offers an inviting invitation to visit the final resting place for so many of our veterans.

Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has a park-like setting as one pays respect to the final resting spots for so many of our veterans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss