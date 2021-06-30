Metal poppies honor veterans in Mt. Morris memorial

The red poppy has been a symbol of military sacrifice since World War One, when a battle surgeon was inspired by red flowers on a battlefield.

In Mount Morris, south of Rochester, is this metal poppy memorial, a tribute to those who have served.

This project began to take shape in 2019, when veterans and their families began making these metal poppies at the Mount Morris/Genesee Valley Education Metal Shop. Each poppy stands about 4 feet tall, each customized to a veteran who has served.

Some 250-plus metal poppies here. All branches of the military are recognized as well. The poppies, affixed to a giant American flag.

It’s a beautiful tribute to all of the men and women who have served our country.

