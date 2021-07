ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On September 11th, the County plans to unveil the new Global War on Terror Memorial at Highland Park. It will be near the Vietnam memorial — like that shrine, it will showcase the names of those who fell during combat and support operations.

Nick Stefanovic with Veteran Services at Monroe County says they want to make sure they have every fallen Global War on Terror service member on this memorial. That doesn't just mean Monroe County, either: they want to include the whole 6-county region.