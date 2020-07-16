Jump in, the water is fine at Southwick Beach

The eastern shore of Lake Ontario is more like the eastern shore of Long Island or Cape Cod. But Southwick Beach is just an hour from Syracuse, a state park that lies along a 17 mile stretch of sandy beach.

There may not be dolphins or much surf, but the sand is soft and you can even find shells.

Sand dunes are rare on Lake Ontario and they wouldn’t be here without this beach grass. The wind and storms would blow them away and foot traffic destroys the grass. In the early 90, wooden walkovers were built.

Southwick Beach is also a perfect beach for families. The water stays shallow for quite a way for sunning and swimming.